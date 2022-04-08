Ukraine Crisis
Ukraine says Russian strike on train station kills dozens trying to flee
Watch Live: SpaceX launching first private crew to space station
Watch Live: White House celebrates Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation
Proud Boys conspirator reaches plea deal in Jan. 6 case
Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation resonates across generations
South Carolina schedules first execution with firing squad ready
Suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker mistakenly released from jail
Mother accused of drowning her baby and toddler in bathtub
Ferrero recalls Kinder chocolates in U.S. over Salmonella fears
4/8: CBS News Mornings
U.S. and allies ramp up Russia response; First private mission to International Space Station to launch today
