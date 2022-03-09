Ukraine Live Updates
Cease-fires let Ukrainians flee battered cities as Chernobyl's power cut
House to vote on $1.5 trillion spending bill, with $13.6 billion for Ukraine
Maryland man who got first pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs
Defendant was "misfit" - not mastermind of Whitmer kidnap plot, lawyer says
30,000 borrowers to get student loans forgiven
Biden issues executive order to explore cryptocurrency-like digital dollar
Oilfield company, executive indicted in poisonous gas deaths of couple
Woman charged with faking her kidnapping released from jail
3/9: CBS News Mornings
Civilian evacuations resume in Ukraine; Neurodiversity in the arts.
