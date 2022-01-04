January 6: One Year Later

Famed Bogdanoff twins die of COVID after rejecting vaccines

More police officers sue Trump over January 6

I-95 in Virginia finally reopened after storm left hundreds of drivers stranded

Omicron now 95% of new COVID infections in U.S., CDC estimates

Children account for 17.7% of COVID-19 cases

CDC says COVID test before ending isolation is "best approach"

President Biden addresses Omicron variant; U.S. expands Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy

1/4: Red and Blue President Biden addresses Omicron variant; U.S. expands Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On