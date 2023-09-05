Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Sept. 5 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet later this month in Russia. According to the first lady's communications team, first lady Dr. Jill Biden is staying at the family Delaware home after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue to receive testing out of caution after the first lady tested positive, the White House said. The Federal Drug Administration is extending the expiration date on many brands of COVID-19 test kits due to a shortage of tests. The Dallas City Council will get an "after action" report about the ransomware attack that may have exposed the personal information of 30,000 thousand people. Attendees of Burning Man in Nevada are leaving the desert after rain muddied the roads.