Your Friday Morning Headlines, Aug. 18 The man accused of shooting multiple officers during a traffic stop in Houston, 34-year-old Terran Green, now faces three counts of attempted capital murder. Hurricane Hilary has been upgraded to a category three storm by the national weather service. Thousands of people in Canada are waiting to evacuate Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, as more than 200 wildfires are burning across that country. The death toll in the Maui wildfires now stands at 111 and than a thousand people are still missing. MaMaui'smergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya resigned after he came under fire for failing to activate MaMaui'sxtensive system of warning sirens ahead of the worst wildfire in the ststate'sistory. A southwest airlines jet has been taken out of service after it burst into flames while on a flight from Houston to Cancun. The 95th North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton runs through next weekend, August 26. The Cowboys will play their second preseason game against the Seahawks Saturday at 9 p.m. in Seattle.