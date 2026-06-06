World Cup excitement builds as Team Sweden arrives in North Texas With just eight days until North Texas hosts its first World Cup matches, fans are already gathering — including those who welcomed Team Sweden as the squad arrived in Frisco today. Supporters cheered outside the team hotel, many hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite players. Sweden will train at Toyota Stadium as the region prepares for nine total matches, including a semifinal, all taking place at AT&T Stadium — temporarily renamed Dallas Stadium for the tournament.