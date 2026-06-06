Watch CBS News

World Cup excitement builds as Team Sweden arrives in North Texas

With just eight days until North Texas hosts its first World Cup matches, fans are already gathering — including those who welcomed Team Sweden as the squad arrived in Frisco today. Supporters cheered outside the team hotel, many hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite players. Sweden will train at Toyota Stadium as the region prepares for nine total matches, including a semifinal, all taking place at AT&T Stadium — temporarily renamed Dallas Stadium for the tournament.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue