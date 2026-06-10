World Cup arrives as Arlington hotels see late surge in bookings With the World Cup finally arriving in North Texas, hotel operators say reservations are beginning to accelerate after a slow start. At Loews in Arlington, complex managing director Stephen Cummings says demand has surged in recent days as fans prepare to pack the nearby World Cup venue — known during the tournament as Dallas Stadium. The hotel’s presidential suite, offering luxury views high above the city, is among the premium rooms drawing attention as teams like England, Croatia, Argentina and Japan prepare to play multiple matches in Arlington.