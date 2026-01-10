Watch CBS News

Woman killed after driver opens fire during Cedar Hill police stop on Highway 67

A Texas Rangers investigation is underway after a Cedar Hill police encounter on Highway 67 ended in a deadly shooting. Officers responding to reports that a vehicle had been hit by gunfire located a suspect car near the Joe Wilson Road exit. When they stopped it, a woman stepped out of the passenger side and was immediately shot and killed by the male driver. The man then got out of the vehicle as officers moved in.
