Woman, child killed in shooting near Birdville Stadium; suspect also dead According to Haltom City police, a man drove up to a parked vehicle in the Birdville Stadium parking lot and argued with a woman and a child inside. Investigators say he then fired into the vehicle, killing both, before dying from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound. Police say all three knew each other and may be related. They add the shooting does not appear to be road rage and has no connection to Birdville ISD aside from the location.