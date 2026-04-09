Wichita Falls woman sentenced after drug‑soaked Bible pages mailed to Texas inmates A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to mailing Bible pages and newspaper sheets soaked in liquid synthetic cannabinoids to inmates in Texas prisons. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says staff grew suspicious after noticing unusually saturated paper in incoming mail. An investigation traced the packages back to the woman’s home, where additional narcotics were found. The case highlights ongoing efforts by TDCJ to stop contraband smuggling through inmate mail systems.