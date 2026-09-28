When could North Texas get rain again? As of Sunday, DFW has had 100 consecutive days at 90° or higher, the longest streak ever. However, some big changes are on the way this week. On Wednesday, the chance of heavy rain returns, mainly late afternoon into the night, with the potential for strong-to-severe storms. An upper-level system merges with what will be left of Hurricane Polo from the Pacific, which will bring a deluge of rain chances from Wednesday through Friday. There is a chance of rain lingering into the weekend.