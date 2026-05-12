What we know now about excavation at North Texas home of mother accused of killing young son Federal agents have descended upon the home of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, the North Texas mom who was recently sent to a state hospital after an incompetency ruling in the murder of her young son. CBS News Texas learned Tuesday afternoon that the FBI was searching the property. Everman is located about 12 miles southeast of Fort Worth. Footage captured by helicopter captured agents digging in the yard with excavators and shovels, with multiple canopies set up at the property. The agency later confirmed its presence and referred CBS News Texas to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office for further details. Singh is accused of killing her son, 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. His body has not yet been found. He was last seen in October 2022, but his family didn't report him missing until March 2023. More from Amelia Mugavero.