What to know about the shooting at the Dallas ICE field office Two people were killed and one person is in critical condition after a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Officials said the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All three of the victims shot were detainees of the facility, federal authorities said. "Early evidence that we've seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature," said Joe Rothrock, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas field office.