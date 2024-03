Weather on Wheels: John T. White Elementary & Carroll Elementary It was a busy day for our Weather on Wheels program Tuesday. First alert meteorologist Jeff Ray started the day at John T. White Elementary. The kids had ringside seats to a range of experiments demonstrating the power of the atmosphere that surrounds them. Jeff then traveled to Carroll Elementary in Southlake. He first talked to all the 4th graders and then, in the last hour, he talked to all the 3rd graders!