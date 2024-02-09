Watch CBS News

Warning for Super Bowl weekend

TxDOT says from 2018 to 2022, an average of 16 people were killed on Texas roads over Super Bowl weekend. AAA Texas and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are teaming up for a safe roads campaign ahead of Super Bowl weekend.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.