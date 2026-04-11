Vice President Vance says no peace deal reached after marathon talks with Iran Vice President J.D. Vance announced late tonight that the United States and Iranian negotiators failed to reach a peace agreement after more than 21 hours of talks in Pakistan. The discussions, which have stretched across several days, aimed to find a path toward ending the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Vance said the two sides held “substantive discussions” but ultimately could not bridge key differences. He emphasized that the U.S. made its red lines clear and suggested the lack of an agreement is a greater setback for Iran than for the United States. The delegation is now returning home without a deal.