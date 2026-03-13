Verdict reached in high‑profile Prairieland ICE attack trial A federal jury has reached a verdict in the high‑profile case involving nine people accused of attacking the Prairieland ICE detention center in Alvarado. The Justice Department quickly released a statement — not from the local U.S. Attorney’s Office, but from Attorney General Pam Bondi — underscoring the national attention on the case. Bondi said today’s terrorism‑related convictions will not be the last as the investigation continues.