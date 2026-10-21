Van Zandt County deputy killed, officer wounded in shooting, officials say A Van Zandt County deputy has died, and an officer is in the hospital following an exchange of gunfire with a suspect overnight, officials say. The suspect was later found dead. According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to assist the Canton Police Department to serve a warrant in the 4300 block of State Highway 198, just south of the city of Canton. The sheriff's office said that the suspect had outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer. More