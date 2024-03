Uvalde's mayor slams a city-funded report on the mass shooting as police chief resigns The latest report was going to be discussed with the city council Tuesday, but before that could happen Daniel Rodriguez announced he was resigning as the city's police chief. He became chief in 2018 but was not in Uvalde when the shooting happened. Rodriguez's resignation is effective April 6. Meanwhile, a grand jury continues their investigation centered on the response to the mass shooting.