Uvalde leaders admit they did not release all video recordings from 2022 school shooting Uvalde city leaders admit they did not release all of the video recordings they have from the botched police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in 2022. The release of that footage along with other documents was ordered by a judge following a lawsuit from various media organizations including CBS. City officials released a trove of documents and videos over the weekend, but now say they've discovered even more.