UT‑Dallas students compete in "Shark Tank"-style pitch event showcasing innovative ideas Students and alumni at UT‑Dallas took part in the Draper Pitch Competition, a “Shark Tank”-style event where three finalist teams presented ideas ranging from AI tools for lifeguards to a voice‑activated alert system. Competitors described the experience as nerve‑racking but rewarding, with some noting that past setbacks ultimately helped them qualify for this year’s prizes. Not everyone walked away with the top award, but participants said the process was exciting and pushed them to do their best.