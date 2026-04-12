US Postal Service warns employees of "cash crisis", suspends pension contributions The U.S. Postal Service is suspending its contributions to the Federal Employees Retirement System, a pension plan for its workers and other civil servants, as the agency struggles with mounting losses that put it at risk of running out of funds. "The United States Postal Service is heading toward a cash crisis," USPS spokesman David Walton said in a statement to CBS News. "The step we are now taking to suspend FERS payments helps conserve cash for our operations and other necessary payments." The USPS contributes about $400 million a month to its employee pension plan, the agency said in a statement on Thursday. The postal service said it will continue to send worker contributions to the retirement plan and will also transmit employer automatic and matching contributions, as well as employee contributions to the Thrift Savings Plan, another retirement program for federal workers.