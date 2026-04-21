U.S. transportation officials tout progress on modernizing air‑traffic control system Federal transportation leaders said Tuesday they are making headway in updating the nation’s aging air‑traffic control infrastructure. New surface‑awareness systems have now been installed at 54 airports to better track aircraft on the ground, and roughly half of the system’s old copper wiring has been replaced with high‑speed fiber. Officials said major software upgrades are still needed to reduce congestion and improve traffic detection, noting that development, deployment and training will take time as modernization continues.