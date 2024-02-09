U.S. Supreme Court considers whether former President Trump can hold office again We are waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court to issue its historic ruling on whether former President Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to hold office again because of his actions surrounding the January six, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys on both sides of the issue. But nearly all of the justices questioned whether upholding Colorado's decision would unfairly impact voters in other states.