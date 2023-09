U.S. soldier released from North Korea arrives at Texas airbase Private Travis King, the U.S. soldier who ran into North Korea over the summer, arrived at a San Antonio air base after being expelled from North Korea. The 23-year-old had been on a civilian tour of the heavily fortified border when he made a sudden dash into the north and was immediately taken into custody. The U.S. says it did not make any concessions with North Korea for his return.