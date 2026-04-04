U.S. service member still missing as Iran launches new missile and drone attacks New concern tonight in the U.S. war with Iran as the search continues for an American service member whose fighter jet was shot down over Iran. The conflict has triggered fresh attacks across the Middle East, including missile strikes on Israel. Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv early Saturday as Iranian missiles targeted the region, with one hitting a building and injuring a man. In Ramat Gan, crews worked to clear debris after another strike. In Iraq, smoke rose from an oil storage facility hit by an Iranian drone. Israeli officials posted updates online as they assessed damage from the latest wave of attacks.