U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey pledges change, named vice chair of New Democrat Coalition U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, feeling the sting of this month's election results, says he and other Democrats are committed to making changes. Veasey of Fort Worth was recently selected as a vice chair for the New Democrat Coalition, a group of 100 pragmatic, center-left members of Congress. He spoke with CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink days before his appointment as vice chair.