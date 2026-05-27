U.S. food insecurity surges as more families struggle to afford basics New research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows a sharp rise in food insecurity since the early days of the pandemic. In February, 10% of surveyed households reported not having enough food, up from 4% in mid‑2020. The increase is most pronounced among households with young children and among people with lower levels of education. More families are turning to food assistance programs, relying on donations, and using savings to cover everyday expenses.