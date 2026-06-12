U.S. and Iran signal progress toward two‑part deal aimed at ending conflict U.S. and Iranian officials say they are moving closer to a two‑stage agreement intended to halt ongoing fighting. The framework under discussion would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, and provide financial incentives to Iran. It also outlines steps for dismantling Iran’s nuclear supply chain. Once a memorandum is signed, both sides will have 60 days to finalize how Iran will comply with the nuclear terms. Officials caution that while a breakthrough could come within days, similar expectations have fallen short before.