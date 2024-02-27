Watch CBS News

TwoGether Land Festival comes to Dallas in May

TwoGether Land Festival was created by Jason Carter, the founder of ONE Musicfest, in the spirit of togetherness and unity through music. The 2024 lineup includes Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto, Key Glock, Gucci Mane, Muni Long, and more.
