Trump says U.S. will be "guardian of the Hormuz Strait" and is reinstating Iranian blockade President Trump said Monday that the U.S. will be "the guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and suggested that other countries will pay the U.S. for securing it. "The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World," he said on Truth Social. "The process and formation will begin immediately."