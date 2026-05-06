Trump pauses Hormuz military operation as U.S.-Iran talks advance President Trump said he is pulling back a newly launched military operation in the Strait of Hormuz to allow space for fast‑moving negotiations with Iran, claiming the regime is signaling interest in a deal to end the conflict. He warned that U.S. bombing would intensify if Iran refuses an agreement, while reports indicate the two sides are reviewing a brief framework that includes limits on nuclear enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief and access to frozen assets. The president said the pause in the initiative, known as Project Freedom, reflects progress in the past 24 hours.