Trump gives Iran new deadline to re-open the Strait of Hormuz President Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET on Monday at the White House following the successful rescue of a U.S. airman inside Iran over the weekend. On Friday, an American F-15E fighter jet was downed by Iranian fire. The plane's pilot was located and rescued that same day, but the second crew member, a weapons systems officer, remained missing in Iran's mountainous terrain. Not long after announcing the news conference on Sunday, Mr. Trump posted his latest threat to destroy Iranian power plants and other civilian infrastructure if a deal isn't reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Mr. Trump extended the deadline until Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, after vowing in a profanity-laced post that "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran." MORE ONLINE: https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/trump-news-conference-iran/