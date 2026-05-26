Trump endorsement of Paxton upends Texas race, draws national attention Republican politics in Texas — and Washington — are buzzing after former President Donald Trump endorsed Attorney General Ken Paxton over longtime Senator John Cornyn. CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto explains that national polling shows Republican voters overwhelmingly prefer congressional candidates who support most or all of Trump’s agenda. That dynamic, he notes, provides important context for understanding why Trump’s endorsement carries such weight in this race and why the contest has drawn national scrutiny.