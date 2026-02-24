Watch CBS News

Trump delivers record‑long State of the Union, highlights economy and immigration

President Trump delivered what is now the longest State of the Union address in U.S. history, speaking for 1 hour and 47 minutes. He highlighted the economy, immigration and drug‑trafficking enforcement, saying all have improved during his first year in office. He also announced a new initiative allowing data‑center and energy‑tech companies to build their own power plants to support artificial‑intelligence infrastructure and reduce strain on surrounding communities.
