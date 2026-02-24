Trump delivers record‑long State of the Union, highlights economy and immigration President Trump delivered what is now the longest State of the Union address in U.S. history, speaking for 1 hour and 47 minutes. He highlighted the economy, immigration and drug‑trafficking enforcement, saying all have improved during his first year in office. He also announced a new initiative allowing data‑center and energy‑tech companies to build their own power plants to support artificial‑intelligence infrastructure and reduce strain on surrounding communities.