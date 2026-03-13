Travelers face delays as DHS shutdown drags on: Eye on Politics Airports across Texas and the country are reporting unusually long security lines as the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security stretches into its 28th day. The closure, which affects TSA operations, is expected to continue through the weekend with no deal in sight before the Senate returns Monday. Travelers in Austin and Houston have already faced lines stretching outside terminals. Senate Democrats say they won’t agree to fund DHS until changes are made to how ICE operates.