Tracking pop-up thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon We are off to a dry start this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. As we move into this afternoon, we have chances for pop-up thunderstorms to build in once again. There were plenty of flooding issues across Tarrant County yesterday and we are under a level 2/4 risk for flooding today into early Wednesday morning. Rain starts to move into our western counties this evening and then pushes east overnight. The heaviest of the rain looks to move into the Metroplex between 12-4 am. While we may still see lingering showers and wet roadways for the morning commute, the heaviest rain will be east of us by that point. The level 2/4 risk of flooding shifts mainly southeast of the Metroplex tomorrow.