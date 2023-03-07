Watch CBS News

Top Stories in North Texas, March 7

Tuesday Evening's Top Stories: Five Texas women have filed a lawsuit over the state's abortion ban, Frisco City Council is set to vote on the proposed plans for a theme park and a driver drove into one of the most popular road trip stops on I-35.
