Watch CBS News

Top Stories in North Texas, March 29

Wednesday's Top Stories: A Fort Worth middle school student was arrested for bringing a gun to school; A burglary suspect shot and killed by DeSoto police was a Dallas ISD teacher; An update in the disappearance of a 6-year-old Everman boy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.