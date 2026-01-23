Top college prospects hit Frisco for East‑West Shrine Bowl Players from across the country are in Frisco preparing for the East‑West Shrine Bowl, the nation’s longest‑running college all‑star football game. With the college season over, many athletes see the event as a crucial chance to showcase their skills for NFL scouts, who are evaluating both on‑field performance and character. Players say the pressure is intense, but once they step onto the field, the stress fades and the focus returns to chasing their NFL dreams.