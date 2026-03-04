Toca Social opens first U.S. location in North Texas ahead of World Cup Toca Social, a first‑of‑its‑kind soccer‑themed social club, has opened its debut U.S. location at Grandscape in The Colony just in time for the World Cup surge. The 20,000‑square‑foot venue blends tech‑driven soccer games with a full entertainment and dining experience — a “Topgolf‑meets‑soccer” concept founded by former World Cup player Eddie Lewis and backed by major sports figures. A ribbon‑cutting marked the official launch, giving visitors a chance to try the interactive games and get a feel for the new attraction as North Texas prepares for a global influx of fans.