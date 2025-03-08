Three North Texas teams capture boys' state basketball championships on Saturday On Saturday, three of four teams from North Texas won state championships. Duncanville triumphed over Houston Bel Air 54-52 in the 6A Division I title game. Denton Guyer narrowly defeated Katy Jordan 48-47 to claim the 6A Division II championship. Mansfield Summit secured the 5A Division II title with a 54-47 victory over Fort Bend Marshall. However, in the 5A Division I matchup, Beaumont Westbrook emerged victorious, defeating Birdville 63-57.