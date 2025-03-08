Watch CBS News

Three North Texas teams capture boys' state basketball championships on Saturday

On Saturday, three of four teams from North Texas won state championships. Duncanville triumphed over Houston Bel Air 54-52 in the 6A Division I title game. Denton Guyer narrowly defeated Katy Jordan 48-47 to claim the 6A Division II championship. Mansfield Summit secured the 5A Division II title with a 54-47 victory over Fort Bend Marshall. However, in the 5A Division I matchup, Beaumont Westbrook emerged victorious, defeating Birdville 63-57.
