Thanksgiving food giveaways Organizations across North Texas giving back for Thanksgiving. SMU football is partnering with DPD for a food giveaway happening 11/22 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the South Oak Cliff High School parking lot. Meanwhile, Dream Center Dallas will host their annual Thanksgiving drive at 1:00 p.m. 11/22, where families will be able to receive a hot and ready to serve Thanksgiving meal at 1900 South Ewing Drive.