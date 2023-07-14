Texas Supreme Court to hear same-sex marriage challenge Texas' highest court will hear a challenge from a state judge deciding whether religious freedom means she has the right to deny same-sex marriages. The Justice of the Peace received a public warning from the Judicial Conduct Commission in 2019 for refusing to perform same-sex marriages. She has filed a new brief arguing a recent ruling proves the commission violated her rights. You may remember last month the Supreme Court ruled a Colorado web designer could refuse to work with same-sex couples.