Texas Stock Exchange begins testing "Well, I think it certainly sends a symbolic message out there to everyone that puts them on notice in case they hadn't been noticing that Texas really is, a substantial place in this regard," said Ray Perryman, with the Perryman Group. "And it also helps to generate more knowledge and awareness of the fact that Texas does have more Fortune 500 headquarters than any other state, things like that, that I think a lot of people may not think about on a day-to-day basis."