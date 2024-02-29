Texas ranchers, farmers hit hard by wildfires The wildfires are impacting a lot of livestock, including the well-known Four Sixes Ranch. They posted these videos showing crews at their Dixon Creek division trying to get herds out of harm's way. They say their cowboys have now turned into firefighters, grabbing hoses and doing what they can to knock down flames. Meantime, the historic Turkey Track Ranch near Amarillo has also been hit hard, some 80 percent of their land is scorched in what they call an "unparalleled" loss. The total number of livestock killed in these fires is estimated to already be in the thousands.