Texas program faces demand far beyond available private‑school funding Texas officials say about 247,000 students are eligible for the state’s new taxpayer‑funded program that helps families pay for private school, but funding is only expected to cover roughly 100,000 students in its first year. New data shows about 12% of applicants fall into the highest‑priority tier of low‑ or middle‑income students, while 32% fall into the second tier of low‑income families. The comptroller’s office says all first‑tier applicants will be funded, but money will run out partway through the second tier. A lottery will determine which remaining students receive funding, and a waitlist will be created for everyone else.