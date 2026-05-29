Texas mother’s Panama vacation turns into ordeal after arrest over suitcase gun A Texas wife and mother of three saw her planned girls’ trip to Panama spiral into a nightmare when she was arrested and faced the possibility of 12 years in a foreign prison. Sabrina Underwood, the daughter of a retired Dallas police officer, said she endured brutal conditions while detained. She had traveled to Panama in late December for what she hoped would be her first relaxing vacation alone, but authorities discovered a gun in her luggage — a bag she had recently used on a road trip with her husband. Her parents ultimately helped secure her release.