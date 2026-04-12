Texas Lt. Governor warns Democrats could win U.S. Senate seat if Republicans aren't unified Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has sounded the alarm for the Texas GOP this fall. He warned Republicans that if they don't unite behind their winning nominee for U.S. Senate this November, either Senator John Cornyn or Attorney General Ken Paxton, they risk handing the seat over to Democrat James Talarico. Patrick voiced his concerns last week before the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank in Austin.