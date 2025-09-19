Texas labor law attorney explains free speech protections for private, government employees North Texas labor Law Attorney, Rogge Dunn, says government employees have free speech protections that employees at private companies don't have. After conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, many reports surfaced about companies firing their employees​ after making what they believed were inappropriate comments. "A lot of people don't know it as an employee, you don't have any First Amendment speech rights," Dunn said.